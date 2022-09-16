FRANCES J. PATTON, 90 of Proctorville, Ohio, entered eternal life on Friday, September 9, 2022. Fran is reunited with her husband, Dan M. Patton, her mother Alma Boyce, sisters Louise (Burton) Lawson, Janice (Bill) Burns, and JoAnne Boyce, brothers Edward (Della) Boyce and Lester (Audrey) Boyce, and stepson David (Sarah) Patton.

Fran was born in 1932, in Charleston, W.Va. She graduated from high school at 16 and put herself through nursing school to help support her family. Fran worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years while raising her children and playing in a semi-professional bowling league.

