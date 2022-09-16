FRANCES J. PATTON, 90 of Proctorville, Ohio, entered eternal life on Friday, September 9, 2022. Fran is reunited with her husband, Dan M. Patton, her mother Alma Boyce, sisters Louise (Burton) Lawson, Janice (Bill) Burns, and JoAnne Boyce, brothers Edward (Della) Boyce and Lester (Audrey) Boyce, and stepson David (Sarah) Patton.
Fran was born in 1932, in Charleston, W.Va. She graduated from high school at 16 and put herself through nursing school to help support her family. Fran worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years while raising her children and playing in a semi-professional bowling league.
After Fran and Dan retired, they moved to a farm in Crown City, Ohio. Fran loved tending her garden, reading mystery novels, doing puzzles, and most of all, taking care of her family. She was an amazing cook, and although she generously shared her recipes, no one could ever make them as good as "Mammaw." Her strength and compassion were an inspiration to her granddaughters, two of whom continued her legacy in the nursing field.
Fran's spirit lives on through her sister Karen (Harold) Erskine, sister-in-law Charlotte Patton, children Jack (Peggy) Harris, Rick (Linda) Harris, Mike (Cheryl) Harris, and Francie Harris, stepsons Danny (Robin) Patton and Joel (Connie) Patton, grandchildren Jennifer (Chris) Madine, Jayne (Eric) Gwinn, Ashley (Matt) Whitley, and Holley (Keith) Donahue, great-grandchildren Lola, Rosie, Frankie, Stella, Cash, Olivia, Cooper, Daniel and Elliot, and extended family and friends far and wide. We are all blessed to have had her in our lives for so long, and we will never forget the love and wisdom she shared with us.
A celebration of Fran's life will be held on Sunday, September 18, at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville, Ohio, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held on Monday, September 19 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Aaron Young officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fran's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
