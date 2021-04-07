FRANCES L. MOELLER, 87, formerly of Ironton, widow of Paul Edward Moeller, died April 3 in Hope Hospice Care Center, Fort Myers, Fla. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. April 10 at Calvary Cemetery. Donations are suggested to the Ironton Catholic Community, 905 S. 5th St., Ironton, OH 45638. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

