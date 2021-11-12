FRANCES L. NEWMAN, 82, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born April 27, 1939, in Lawrence County, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father, Karlos William Schaefer, and mother, Daisy Schaefer Haynes; husband, James F. Newman; sister, Laura Mae Breakiron; and brother, William Franklin Schaefer. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Proctorville, Ohio. She is survived by two sons, John (Debbie) Newman of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Robert Glen (Jeannie) Newman of Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Johnathan Newman, Cassandra Johnston, Casey Chappelle, Christina Chappelle and Ressa Cummings; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Masks are required per the family request. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, Alzheimer’s Association and the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
