FRANCES LOUISE BALL, 95, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at New Hope United Methodist Church, Princeton, W.Va. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park, Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, 4225 New Hope Rd., Princeton, 24740 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

