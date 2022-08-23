FRANCES LOUISE BALL, 95, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at New Hope United Methodist Church, Princeton, W.Va. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park, Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, 4225 New Hope Rd., Princeton, 24740 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rough 'N' Rowdy wows the fans in Huntington
- Man to pay child support for child of father he killed
- BUSINESS BEAT: Outback building new restaurant at former Applebee's location
- Ironton mayor charged with operating a vehicle impaired
- Huff: Quarterback competition is close
- Leep interception saves win for Fairland
- Man remains in hospital one week after being hit by truck
- Man gets 18 years for federal drug crimes in Huntington
- Cabell Huntington Hospital agrees to nearly $5.7 million lawsuit settlement with some retirees
- Kala Justus Irene Sothen
Collections
- Photos: Marshall Fan Day
- Photos: First day of school for Cabell County
- Photos: Fairland vs. Portsmouth West, football
- Photos: Marshall University Freshman Convocation
- Photos: 13th annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival
- Photos: Local Catholic schools return to class
- Photos: South Point vs. Boyd County, football
- Photos: Hot Nights, Cool Jazz with the Bob Thompson Unit
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 20th
- Photos: Labor Day 2022 Summer Concert