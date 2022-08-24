Frances Louise Ball
FRANCES LOUISE BALL, 95, went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. She was born August 7, 1927, in Eggleston, Va. She had been a resident at the Wyngate at Rivers Edge in Proctorville, Ohio. She is survived by her son, John W. Ferguson Sr. (Jane) of Proctorville, Ohio; one brother, Richard A. Bird (Paula) of DelMar, Calif.; two grandsons, John W. Ferguson (Marcale) of Summerville, S.C., and Dr. Paul B. Ferguson (Allison) of Proctorville, Ohio; two great-granddaughters, Emily C. Ferguson and Audrey G. Ferguson of Proctorville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Silas W. "Buck" Ball; parents Edgar A. and Naomi J. Bird; two sisters, Vicie Charlotte Fresco and Doris I. Osborne. She had been a lifelong resident of Princeton, W.Va., until moving to Proctorville in 2015. She spent 31 years with the Maidenform company in Princeton as a supervisor and 26 years in the Mercer County school system as a special education math teacher and teacher's aide. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at New Hope United Methodist Church in Princeton, W.Va. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park, Princeton, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations or memorial gifts can be made to New Hope United Methodist Church 4225 New Hope Rd. Princeton, WV 24740 or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

