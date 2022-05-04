FRANK BREWER, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at home. He was born January 30, 1945, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Robert and Bessie Runyon Brewer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Bruce, Carl Ray, Thurel, Robert, John and Harvey Brewer; and two sisters, Betty Walker and Bertha Morris. He was a retired truck driver. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Brewer; one son, Frank L. Brewer; three daughters, Angela Chapman, Paula Adkins and Pamela Jeffers; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dave Brewer and Walter Brewer; a barn full of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews; and an extended amount of family. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Chaplain Todd Slayton and Pastor Jason Morris. Visitation will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the funeral home. The family wishes to express a special thank you to Mary Brewer, Diana Morris Lambert and Katrina Hadley and family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

