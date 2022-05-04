FRANK BREWER, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at home. He was born January 30, 1945, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Robert and Bessie Runyon Brewer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Bruce, Carl Ray, Thurel, Robert, John and Harvey Brewer; and two sisters, Betty Walker and Bertha Morris. He was a retired truck driver. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Brewer; one son, Frank L. Brewer; three daughters, Angela Chapman, Paula Adkins and Pamela Jeffers; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dave Brewer and Walter Brewer; a barn full of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews; and an extended amount of family. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Chaplain Todd Slayton and Pastor Jason Morris. Visitation will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the funeral home. The family wishes to express a special thank you to Mary Brewer, Diana Morris Lambert and Katrina Hadley and family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Huntington man charged in downtown attack
- Highlanders' Martin's recruiting blowing up
- Two graduate from drug court program Monday
- Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
- Panthers' boys basketball coach Davis resigns
- ANGEL LYNN MIDKIFF
- Cabell County Commission objects to AEP rate increase request
- 9th Street Live outdoor music event returns for 2022 season
- Marshall commencement serves as time of reflection
- Police roundup: Two charged after body brought to hospital
Collections
- Photos: Marshall University 2022 Spring Commencement
- Photos: School of Medicine's 42nd Annual Graduation and Investiture Ceremony
- Photos: MU School of Nursing recognition ceremony
- Photos: Cabell County Teacher, Service Personnel of the Year awards
- Photos: Ruth Sullivan Rally for Autism Walk/Run
- Photos: Marshall University School of Pharmacy commencement ceremony
- Photos: Class of 2024 White Coat Ceremony
- Photos: Student art exhibit at Chesapeake Middle School
- Photos: Huntington Rotary Club honors Frank Hanshaw
- Photos: Lincoln County vs. St. Albans, softball