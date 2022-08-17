FRANK D. FORD, age 85, of Coal Grove, Ohio, passed away in King's Daughters Medical Center on Aug. 14, 2022. He was born Feb. 24, 1937, to the late John Henry and Ruby Collins Ford. He was the husband of Linda Armstrong Ford. They were married for 65 years. He was a member and deacon of Sharon Baptist Church in Ironton. He owned and operated Ford's automotive frame shop. He was preceded in death by siblings Logene Deskins, Delbert Ford, Dallas Ford, Lewis Ford, Alice Carroll, Louise Massie, John Ford and Nolie Jude. He is survived by his wife and children Beth Horn, David (Katy) Ford; grandchildren Dave (Candace) Horn, Cortney McQuay, and Elijah Ford and Haley Jones; great-grandchildren Robbie Lynn McQuay, Frankie McQuay, Mathew McQuay, Emily Horn, Olivia Horn and Charlie Arthur; siblings Doris Woods, Patricia Demsey, and Zelma Ingles. Visitation will be on Aug. 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. Funeral will begin at noon at the funeral home with Mike O'Bryant officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.
