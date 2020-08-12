Essential reporting in volatile times.

FRANKIE LUCILLE SITES HITCHCOCK, 91, of Ironton, widow of Thurman Hitchcock, died Aug. 8 at home. She retired from L&J Shoppe, Coal Grove. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, section L. Donations are suggested to Centenary Independent Christian Church, c/o Peggy McDaniel, 900 Township Road 274N, Kitts Hill, OH 45645, or Ashland Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. The Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.

