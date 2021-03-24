FRANKLIN DELANO GARLIC, 88, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was born on October 20, 1932, in Gallipolis, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julia and Hoadley Garlic; and siblings, Jr. Garlic, Max Garlic and Helen Britton. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Virginia Hesson Garlic; daughter, Angie (Rod) Dunfee; grandchildren, Ginny Dunfee and Josh (Danyelle) Dunfee; great-grandchildren, Larkyn and Davis Dunfee; and niece, Linda (Tom) Neal. He was a member of Rome Church of Christ. He was a heavy equipment operator and retired from Operating Engineers Local No. 18, Columbus, Ohio, and Crown City Mining Company. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Crown City Cemetery with Minister Chris French officiating. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

