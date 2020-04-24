FRANKLIN LEROY PETRY, 75, of Willow Wood, Ohio, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at home. He was born March 13, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Charles “PK” Petry and Wanda Edwards Carter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special aunt and uncle who raised him as their own, Dennis and Mabel Edwards; and a cousin, Betty Jean Edwards. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired after 48 years of faithful service with C.J. Hughes Construction Company. He is survived by one daughter, Stefanie Petry (Danny) of South Point, Ohio; two sons, Mark (Melanie) Petry of Proctorville, Ohio, and Charlie Petry of Willow Wood, Ohio; three granddaughters, Madison, Madeline and Marlana Petry; one sister, Linda (Bill) Null of Proctorville, Ohio; special cousins, Donna (Dennis) Brumfield, Buddy (Vickie) Edwards, Rita (David) Nemeth and Loretta (Mark) Adkins. Private visitation and funeral service will be conducted Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

