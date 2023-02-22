FRED LEE PHILLIPPE, 78 of Proctorville, Ohio, father of Josette Hamdan, died Feb. 21 at home. Honoring his wishes, Fred's body was donated to science. There will be a celebration of life at a later date in his hometown of Alberta, Ala. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Zachary Allen Hardman
- Investigation opened regarding students dropped off at McDonald's Thursday
- Marshall stuns Georgia Southern with late rally, 84-83
- Rohrbach: DHHR facility will be office space
- Ohio man charged with DUI has license suspended for life
- WV officials update response; utility switches drinking water source in response train derailment
- Lawsuit filed by two candidates ruled ineligible for 2022 Cabell Commission race
- DHHR revises expected use of facility under construction in Cabell County
- Margo Jane Fotos
- Mary Ann Hoskinson Wilkinson
Collections
- Photos: West Virginia Class AAA, Region IV wrestling
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball team defeats Troy 88-78
- Photos: Area residents continue to deal with flooding
- Photos: Marshall vs. Georgia Southern, men's basketball
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. South Webster, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall football conducts weightlifting session
- Photos: Marshall Theatre presents, "Steel Magnolias"
- Photos: Wayne vs. Scott, girls basketball
- Photos: Community meets with local leaders concerning proposed DHHR group home
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Webster County, girls basketball