FRED LOCEY, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at The Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. He was born on March 9, 1928, in Proctorville, Ohio, to the late Gerard and Flossie Null Locey. He was preceded in death by his wife Juanita Sowards Locey; sister Doris Jean Singer; granddaughter Lisa and her husband Mike Galloway; and sons-in-law Donald O. Jenkins and Don Spotloe. He was the owner/operator of Locey's Small Engine Repair. He retired from Houdaille Industries. He was a member of Union U.B. Church, where he was deacon, trustee, and teacher. He is survived by two daughters, Pat Spotloe (Wayne Hager) and Linda (Rick) Ward, both of Proctorville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Andrea Easthom, Brian (Stacie) Spotloe, Erica (Donny) Bergmann, and Amy Ward; five great-grandchildren, Whitney (Daniel) Murphy, Jared (Chelsie) Boster, Mason Spotloe, Alicia Spotloe, and Harrison "Tater" Bergmann; three great- great-grandchildren, Liana Streets, Jasmine Murphy, and Kingston Pickett; one great- great-granddaughter on the way, Leighton Boster; two sisters, Wanda Wall of South Charleston, Ohio, and Sharon Kay (Dwayne) Black of South Point, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
