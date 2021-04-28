FRED ULYSSES LAMB JR., 61, of Ironton, died in The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He was born in Kansas City, Mo., and had been in the nursing home since September 2019. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is attempting to find any family or friends of Mr. Lamb. Any information would be appreciated. Please contact Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th St., Ironton, 740-532-2144 or phillipsfuneralhome@roadrunner.com.

