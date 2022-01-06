On January 3, 2022, FREDA MAE ADAMS BROWNING CHAPMAN, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, was escorted by the angels to be with the Lord to her heavenly home. She gained her flight from ProMedica of Heartland, South Point, Ohio. She was born December 10, 1930, at Harts Creek, West Virginia, to the late Frank Adams and Susan Mullins Adams. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Carl David Browning, and infant daughter, Carol Ann Browning; her siblings, Leonard Adams, George Adams, Holly Adams, Kessler Adams, Amy Tribett, Ellen Adams, Georgia Spry, Wanda Keener, Ann Workman, Faye White and Janet Adams; and a grandson, Dwaine Combs. She is survived by one brother, Billy Adams, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her surviving children include Deborah (Joe) Pemberton, Dana (Susan) Browning, Susan (Glen) Pennington and daughter-in-law Kathy Browning. Her surviving grandchildren include Velvet Browning, Jessica Browning (Justin), Amy (Bill) Lester, Joey Pemberton (Melanie), Ellen (Kelly) Steele, Dana (Shanna) Cornell, DeeAnna Cornell, John (Lisa) Browning, Lindsey Pennington and Emily (Thomas) Ghee. Her surviving great-grandchildren include Joey Lester, Emma Lester, Kaelynn Pemberton, Braxton Woodruff, Hunter Browning-Smith, Dallas Browning-Smith, Elijah Browning-Smith, Ezekial Browning-Smith, Baylee Cornell, Addison Cornell and Sophie Cornell, Ethan (Kristen) Carroll. Her surviving great-great-grandchildren include Parker Pennington, Lilly Pennington and Jonah Browning-Smith; and a whole host of nieces, nephews and friends. She graduated from Chapmanville High School in 1949. She worked as a glass selector and retired from Owens-Illinois. Even though she was dealt a difficult life, she gave unconditional love with kindness and grace. She was a wonderful sister, mother and grandmother and will be remembered for her strength and love. She was a member of Abundant Life Baptist Church. She loved to sing in the choir and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Abundant Life Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, also at the church. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Abundant Life Baptist Church and/or Riverside Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio.
