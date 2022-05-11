FREDERICK C. ROUSH, 99, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widower of Iva Lee Fletcher Roush, died May 9 at home. He retired from Armco Steel as a supervising industrial engineer. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. May 12 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 12 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

