FREDRICK LEE LEFFINGWELL, 61 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at his residence. He was born on December 18, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Junior Leffingwell; mother Virginia Pancake; ex-wife Sandra Leffingwell and sister Margaret Elaine Leffingwell. He is survived by his daughter, Trish Finley of Proctorville, Ohio; son Jeff Leffingwell of Proctorville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Lexy, Rayne, Idalena, Evan and Carson; two siblings, Ray (Stephanie) Leffingwell of Brandon, Fla., and Gina McClellan Cooper of Logan, W.Va. There will be a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Tracy Call officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

