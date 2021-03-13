GAILARD P. RUNYON, 71, of South Point, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was born on May 22, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Marlin and Gladys Runyon, brother, Dexter Runyon, and sister, Gladys Turley. He leaves his wife, Judy; sons, G.P. and Henry; daughter, Heather; brothers, Howard, Carlos, Charles and Marlin Ray; sisters, Diane, Marcia, Kathy and Maxine; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was retired from South Point Schools and a lifetime resident of South Point. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.