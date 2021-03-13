GAILARD P. RUNYON, 71, of South Point, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was born on May 22, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Marlin and Gladys Runyon, brother, Dexter Runyon, and sister, Gladys Turley. He leaves his wife, Judy; sons, G.P. and Henry; daughter, Heather; brothers, Howard, Carlos, Charles and Marlin Ray; sisters, Diane, Marcia, Kathy and Maxine; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was retired from South Point Schools and a lifetime resident of South Point. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
