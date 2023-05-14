GARNET ELIZABETH TRENT, 94 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on May 12, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va., after a brief illness. She was born June 8, 1928, to the late Don and Nora Francis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David E. Trent; stepmother Kathryn Francis; brother Clifford Francis; sister Hilda Howell and great-granddaughter Elizabeth Grace Caldwell. Garnet was a member of First Baptist Church in Proctorville, Ohio, where she sang in the choir and served as clerk. She was a 1945 graduate of Chesapeake High School. Garnet was formerly employed by Sylvania Electric Products and Anderson Newcomb department store, both formerly located in Huntington, W.Va. She is survived by her children, Becky (Mike) Shepherd of Proctorville, Ohio, Bruce (Angie) Trent of Chesapeake, Ohio, Beverly (Jim) Overby of Huntington, W.Va., and Belinda (Thad) King of Grove City, Ohio. She had eight grandchildren, Troy Shepherd, Travis (Kiara) Shepherd, Nicholas (Bethanie) Trent, Natalie (Josh) Smith, Erin (Josh) Caldwell, Caleb (Ashley) King, Seth (Aubrey) King and Abbey King; eleven great-grandchildren, Braden, Bryson, Solomon, Kresson, Myla, Jacob, Zachary, Cole, Lincoln, Trey, Sadie and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Garnet always enjoyed cooking for her family, playing piano and even in her later years, took pride in caring for her flower gardens. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at St. Mary's Medical Center and the Hospice House of Huntington. A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to 1st Baptist Church of Proctorville Missions Fund or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
