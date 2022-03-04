GARNETT JOSEPHINE HALL was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She passed away on February 16, 2022, surrounded by her beloved children.
Garnett was born on June 20, 1934, to Arthur and Nancy Fortner in Dry Ridge, Kentucky. After graduating high school, she began her nursing education at Bethesda Nursing School.
While in school, she began dating Fred Talmadge Hall Jr., who was active duty in the Navy. They delayed their marriage while he was away on a ship during the Korean War and opted for many love letters until they could be together again. Once reunited, they were happily married for 54 years.
They started their life together in the Cincinnati area, where she worked as a nurse and he as an electrician for the C&O Railroad. His work led them to Proctorville, Ohio, where they started a family and raised five children together.
Anyone who knew Garnett would agree that the thing she treasured most was her family. Her hobbies and interests centered on her children. Until the day she died, she would have the same answer to the question, “Who is your favorite?” It was always, “I love them all the same.” Truer words were never spoken as she spent her life devoted to her family. Her door was always open to friends and neighbors, and many considered her an extra mom.
She worked as a school nurse at Fairland K-12 for 30 years. While working full time and raising children, she also returned to her nursing education to achieve a Master’s in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati.
In what spare time she had, she started and coached the Fairland softball team. She was a member and a Sunday School teacher at Beverly Hills Presbyterian. She never met a stranger, always had a smile for everyone, and truly saw the best in everyone.
She is survived by her children, Tammy (Mark) Flesch of Lake Charles, La., Fred (Rany) Hall of Delaware, Ohio, John (Suzanne) Hall of Chesapeake, Ohio, Nancy (Jim) Durning of Athens, Ga., Chris (Michelle) Hall of Huntington, W.Va.; brother, John (Edell) Fortner of Dry Ridge, Ky.; brother-in-law, John (Beverly) Hall of Charleston, W.Va.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She also leaves behind her grandchildren, of whom she was so proud, Cole, Kylie, Alex, Ethan, Morgan, Lauren, Christian, Lucas, Mason, Allison, Amelia, Colin and Garrett.
Garnett is preceded in death by the love of her life, Fred Hall; her parents, Arthur and Nancy Fortner; and her siblings, Kenneth Fortner, Gale Fortner, Blanche Cummings, George Fortner, Harold Fortner, Dorothy Bowling, Mary Dalton, Jane Collins, Bill Fortner and Wanda Carr.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 5, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home, with graveside service to immediately follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 4 at the funeral home.
“If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.” — Romans 14:8.
