GARY ALBERT WADE SIMPSON, 78, of Athalia, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born in Huntington, W.Va., on June 23, 1944. He graduated from Barboursville High in 1962. He was retired from (INCO) Special Metals, a licensed electrician and former Mayor of Athalia. He was a proud Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 6878, Vietnam Veterans Post 949 and an active member of S.O.A.R. He is predeceased by his parents, Nile Stanly Simpson and Edna Thompson Simpson, of West Monroe, La.; two brothers, Jerry Simpson of Shreveport, La., and Larry Simpson of West Monroe, La.; two daughters, Crystal (Chrissy) Simpson Adkins of Huntington, W.Va., and Summer Simpson of Proctorville, Ohio. He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Katy Legg Simpson; a daughter Gabrielle (Gabe) Simpson Cerullo (Dave); his granddaughters and great grandchildren: Amanda Cerullo Nance (Matt) Emma, Easton, Wade and Ryatt); Heather Cerullo (Erin) and Natalie Cerullo Meehling (Hunter) Wyatt); his sister, Linda Simpson McIntire (Keith Fannin) of Westland, Mich., and brother, David Simpson (Jan) of Downsville, La.; his extended granddaughters and great grandchildren,:Whitney Burgess, Kristen Burgess, Jaymie, Jaxson, Madelyn and Oaklynn;and many special nieces and nephews. He loved his family, his friends and his country! A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
