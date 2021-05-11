GARY ALVIN MULLINS, 74, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia. He was born March 14, 1947, the son of the late Arvil and Lois Ansell Mullins. He is survived by his wife, Joyce McCormick Mullins; son, Jason Mullins; sister, Sally (Gary) Hitchcock of Port Charlotte, Florida; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Noah Simpkins and Eddie Shearer. He was a retired electrician and served in the U.S. Navy on the ship USS Fort Fisher LS 440. He was a member of the Crown City Wesleyan Church. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff of Hospice House of Huntington. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.      

