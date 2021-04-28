GARY BIRCHFIELD, 84, of Ironton, husband of Phyllis Birchfield, died April 24. He retired from CSX Railroad. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 29 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.  www.slackandwallace.com.

