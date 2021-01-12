GARY “BUTCH” RIDDLE, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away January 8, 2021, at the Huntington VA Medical Center where he received tremendous and very loving care. He was born to parents Bill and Faye Riddle on September 30, 1946, in Huntington, West Virginia. Butch graduated from Chesapeake High School – Class of 1962, then graduated from Ohio University. He was proud of his service to his country in the United States Air Force where he held the rank of Sergeant, receiving numerous meritorious commendations of which he never spoke. He was also a very proud and involved member of First Baptist Church of Proctorville where he taught Sunday school, sang in the Choir, served as a Trustee and judged the preacher jokes for many years. He was employed by GC Service in Huntington, W.Va., where he enjoyed his co-workers like a second family and never held back on jokes and cutting up. He was the “Knight in Shining Armor” to Vivian, the love of his life, who survives him. Butch is also survived by Jack Breakiron, his lifelong special friend who was a brother to him. Daughters, Beth (Lonnie) Clayton, Rebecka Shiles, Kella (Scott) Cook and Deborah (Aaron) Davis. Sons, Brian (Angela) Riddle, Brandon (Dede) Riddle and Steven Rutherford. Grandchildren, Ashley Riddle, Megan Riddle, Tyler Riffe, Derick Boyer, Matthew Boyer, Kaylyn Riffe, Ryann Davis, Chloe and Afton Cook, Abby Shiles and Alyssa Shiles. Great-grandchild, Harper Clark. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Ray Riddle; son-in-law, Jim Shiles; and granddaughters, Rylee and Kaymaen Davis. Butch was known for his sense of humor, his hugs, his jokes and, of course, his dislike for socks. He loved his “Lady” and was most proud in life of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. If you knew him, you knew his faith and his family by the many stories he freely shared. We will celebrate his life on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Proctorville. Viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Celebration Service at 2 p.m. followed by a Military Burial at the Rome Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, to send a monetary donation to the First Baptist Church Missions Fund or to the Gideons International. Masks are required with social distancing; a livestream of the celebration will be available on the Friends and Family of First Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio, Facebook Group by joining the group to watch. The family would like to express their gratitude for special care given by the Huntington VA Medical Center Staff in the ICU unit, to the family of Hall Funeral Home and all of the many prayers and the love that has been shown to our entire family through this great loss. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- With Doc Holliday gone, who will be Marshall's next coach?
- West Virginia delegate records himself storming US Capitol
- Harmony House announces annual award recipients
- Struggling WV restaurant owners, managers find Greenbrier party hard to swallow
- Chuck Landon: It's time to play the 'name' game
- Police roundup: Man charged after woman’s overdose death
- New owners excited to carry on Dairy Bell tradition
- Evans resigns after facing charges in connection with riot at US Capitol
- County officials say employee was fired over performance, not retaliation for taking COVID-19 precautions
- WV delegate arraigned on federal charges after entering Capitol with rioters
Images
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County Schools employees receive COVID-19 vaccine
- AP Photos: Unprecedented storming of U.S. Capitol
- Photos: People spend time outdoors in the warm weekend weather
- Photos: High School Basketball, Coal Grove vs. South Point
- Photos: Orchids in bloom at the Huntington Museum of Art
- Photos: High School Basketball, Fairland defeats Eastern-Brown
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Fairland, boys basketball
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: 2020 year in review from photographer Ryan Fischer
- Photos: Girls High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Boyd County