GARY DEAN SHUMWAY, 73, of Ironton, husband of Marsha Conroy Shumway, died March 10 at home. He was the retired self-employed owner and operator of Gary's Custom Upholstery. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. March 16 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

