GARY HOWELL, 73, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Sue Gullett Howell, died July 2 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. He was a former truck driver for Warner Trucking Company. Graveside service will be at noon July 6 at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. www.phillips funeral home.net.

