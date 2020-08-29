Essential reporting in volatile times.

GARY R. TAYLOR, 58, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Leisa Schilling Taylor, died on Aug. 25 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He was an electrician in the maintenance department at the Kyger Creek Power Plant. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home Aug. 29. Donations are suggested to Gallipolis in Lights, P.O. Box 1126, Gallipolis, OH 45631. www.willisfuneralhome.com

