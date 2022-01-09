GARY RUSSELL “RUSTY” LEEP, 47, of Proctorville, Ohio, traded his cape for wings to join his Heavenly Father on January 6, 2022. Rusty was the son of Gary and Pamela Leep and brother of Worm Leep. He was born June 5, 1974, and proudly spent his entire life in Proctorville, Ohio. Rusty was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Betty Leep and Hollis and Glenna Edwards; uncle, Larry Ward; and his mother-in-law, Debby Skeens. Rusty was a member of Rome Church of Christ. He was a 1992 graduate of Fairland High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball for the Dragons. He later attended Ohio Valley University, playing baseball, and graduated from Marshall University in 1999. Rusty was an RN at Cabell Huntington Hospital on the ICU. He touched many lives with his caring and compassionate service there. Rusty coached many youth baseball, basketball and football teams over the last 16 years for the Dragons. He served on the Fairland school board from 2006-2009. He had a great love of God and his church and such pride in his family. He spent his time fishing with friends, hunting, watching Dragon sports and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to his parents and brother, Rusty is leaving behind his wife of 22 years, Shawna; his daughter, Holli; and his son, Steeler. He is also survived by his aunt, Sharon Ward; aunts and uncles, Debbie (Rob) Steiff, Janetta Tischer, Mary (Joe) Pichert, Terry (Ruby) Leep and J.D. (Grace) Leep; cousins, Bryan (Tonya) Ward and James (Kristen) Ward; his in-laws, Linden (Linda) Skeens, Elizabeth Cremeans and Ryan (Liz) Skeens; his nieces and nephews, Taegan, Lakin, J.T., Jacob, Joe, Jack, Desmond, Sam, Lindsey, Mason and Braden. He leaves many extended family and special lifelong friends and co-workers as well. Funeral service will be held Sunday, January 9, at 5 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. His body will be laid to rest Monday, January 10, at Rome-Proctorville Cemetery. All expressions of sympathy are appreciated; however, if you would like to contribute to the education of his children, an account is available at City National Bank. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
