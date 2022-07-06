GARY "TODD" BLANKENSHIP, 57, died July 1, 2022, in Boyd County, Kentucky. Todd was known for his dedication to his family, whom he loved greatly, and his life of service to others. He was born July 27, 1964 and graduated from Dawson-Bryant High School in 1982 where he was an outstanding member of the Coal Grove Hornet football team. He spent most of his career as a lineman and supervisor for American Electric Power. He became the leader of his beloved AEP work family, and took this position very seriously, where he was friend first, colleague, and champion for all their endeavors. Todd loved the outdoors and was a licensed pilot where he could enjoy our beautiful area up above. He also loved boating with his girls and dear friends, Shawn and DeAnna Holliday and boys, whom he also thought of as family. His athleticism showed in all the many outdoor sports activities he enjoyed, among them snow skiing and water skiing, and yet he was also the hardest worker anyone knew. He was very talented in music and at creating, whether it be building a home to rebuilding a car. He was a "world champion" teacher and took pride in that title. Most of all, he was a friend to everyone. He is survived by his mother, Judy Blankenship, and is now with his father Gary. He is also survived by his wife and life partner of twenty-seven years, Tomi Blankenship and his daughters whom he adored, Holli Swarts (Tanner Heaberlin, Ellen, Lucian and Vivian) and Hannah Blankenship (Gianni Zizzi); his mother and father-in-law, Tom and Linda Mcknight, who thought of him as a son; sisters Dana Blankenship, Julie (Danny) Walter, Shelli (Chris) Bauer and brothers Rich (Carla) Blankenship, Barry Blankenship (Denise Paulus), and Kyle McKnight; Uncles Larry Blankenship and Jim (Nina) Waller; Aunts Mick Horner, June Huff, Brenda (Ted) Taylor, Glenda Marshall, Sherry (Danny) Brammer, 30 nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins, all whom he loved. Our family will be receiving friends and loved ones at the Dawson-Bryant Middle School gymnasium on Wednesday, July 6 from noon to 2 p.m. The memorial service will be immediately following, with a burial at Ice Creek Cemetery. Todd lived his life showing love for God, family, and friends, always. O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
