GENEVA GREENE RENFROE, of Willow Wood, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 28, 2021, in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was born April 24, 1931, in Ashland, Ky., the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Elizabeth Greene of Ashland, Ky. She married Charles Renfroe on June 17, 1949, in Ashland, Ky. She and Charles raised beef cattle and a variety of crops in Arabia, Ohio, since 1958, and also had a truck farm, known for Silver Queen sweet corn and watermelon. She was a longtime member of Myrtle Tree Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Charles; one brother, Delmer Greene of Hilliard, Ohio; children, Chuck (Brenda) Renfroe, Kathy (Allan) Cremeans and Dave (Barbie) Renfroe; grandchildren, Chad (Jodi) Renfroe, Amy (Josh) Jackson, Nikki (Shane) McComas, Todd Robinson, Andy (Courtney) Cremeans, Carl Grube and Tyler (Laura) Cremeans; great-grandchildren, Chayden (Autumn) Renfroe, Devin Renfroe, Austin (Alyssa) Robinson, Emily and Nick Jackson, Madison and Chloe Floyd, Keira Cremeans and Tylar Rey Cremeans. She was preceded in death by sisters, May Stafford, Ida Salyers, Eva Huff, Pearl Stout, Hazel Johnson, Delores Mershon, Ruby McKnight and Julia Greene; brothers, Al Greene, Ross Greene, Cecil Greene and Leo Greene. The family will be having a private funeral service at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, with Pastor Bob Dudding officiating. There will be a graveside committal service held at Bradshaw Cemetery in Arabia, Ohio, Friday, March 5, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. that is open to the public. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

