GEORGE DeWITT MATTHEWS, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Madison Park Healthcare, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. Jeffrey A. Taylor officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. George was born March 19, 1933, in Milton, W.Va., the son of the late George and Hazel Wise Matthews. He was a U.S. Army veteran and also retired from Bell Atlantic Telephone. He was a member of Baptist Temple for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife Judith Ann Matthews. Survivors include two sons, Robert (Jenny) Matthews and Steven (Kimberly) Matthews, all of Huntington, four grandsons, Nathan, Alex, Grant and Joshua Matthews. The family thanks the staff of Madison Park for all their loving care for George. They not only cared for him, but they also truly cared about him. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and will continue until the start of the service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

