GEORGE EUGENE JENKINS JR., 59, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. He was born on July 21, 1962, in Huntington, to the late George E. Jenkins Sr. and Phyllis Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, George A. Jenkins Corbie and Hershel and Eloise Mannon; nephew, Joseph Jenkins; niece, Shannon Dishman; and sister, Debbie Casey. He graduated from Fairland High School in 1982 and he loved hunting and fishing. He is survived by four sisters: Faye Bays, Karen Pennington, Phillippa Jenkins, and Carmen (Bob) Bowles; several nieces, nephews; and great nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Carl Black officiating. Burial will follow the service at Locus Grove Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

