GEORGE HOUSTON, “DUCKY,” 92, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his home. He was born February 5, 1930, in Proctorville, Ohio, the son of the late William and Gertrude Turner Houston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ash and Darren Houston. “Ducky” is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Peggy Jarrell Houston; son, Bill Houston of North Carolina; daughter, Pamela Jones of Circleville, Ohio; grandson, Tyler Houston; sister, Betty Holden of California; and several nieces and nephews. He was a crane operator who worked at and retired from Conner Steel, Huntington, West Virginia. “Ducky” was a United States Army war Veteran who proudly served during the Korean War. He was a member of the Chesapeake American Legion. A funeral service will be held at noon Monday, March 7, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, with Pastors Russ McCollum and Brad Adkins officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
