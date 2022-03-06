GEORGE HOUSTON, “DUCKY,” 92, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his home. He was born February 5, 1930, in Proctorville, Ohio, the son of the late William and Gertrude Turner Houston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ash and Darren Houston. “Ducky” is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Peggy Jarrell Houston; son, Bill Houston of North Carolina; daughter, Pamela Jones of Circleville, Ohio; grandson, Tyler Houston; sister, Betty Holden of California; and several nieces and nephews. He was a crane operator who worked at and retired from Conner Steel, Huntington, West Virginia. “Ducky” was a United States Army war Veteran who proudly served during the Korean War. He was a member of the Chesapeake American Legion. A funeral service will be held at noon Monday, March 7, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, with Pastors Russ McCollum and Brad Adkins officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you