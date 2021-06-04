GEORGE MARTIN MASSIE, 38, of Pedro, Ohio, son of Jackie Butler Massie, died May 30 at home. He was a laborer for Hydrochem Industrial Services, Ashland. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 4 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial follows in the veterans section of Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
