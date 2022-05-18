GEORGE THOMAS HUFF, 79, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Minnie "Jackie" Huff, died May 16 at home. He retired from Sturm-Sulzer Mechanical Engineering, Barboursville. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. May 18 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Military graveside service follows at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or the VA Administration. www.wallaceffh.com.

