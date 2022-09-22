GEORGE W. CREMEANS, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with his loving Jesus and was reunited with his family and friends in Heaven on Saturday September 17, 2022, at home. He was born April 25, 1937, in West Hamlin, W.Va., to the late Walter W. and Dora A. Damron Cremeans. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine siblings, Willard, Arnold, Clodis, Darrell, and Clovis Cremeans, Irma Wilson, Betty Stollings, Adra Dillon, and Owedia Stone; a special nephew, Allan Cremeans and a very special friend, Harold Hunter. George is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Nancy Huff Cremeans; his chosen daughter and son-in-law Ericca and Ben Workman; his two loving granddaughters who he adored, Madi and Maci Workman; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Judy Cremeans; and special friends Bentley Mead and Clorinda Hall. George was a faithful servant of the Lord and attended Faith Baptist Chapel, Bradrick, Ohio, where he loved his church family. He graduated from Marshall University with an Accounting degree and a minor in law. He retired as the Regional Manager for the West Virginia Department of Tax and Revenue. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason Valley of Orlando, Fla., and Lodge #90 Indian River in Titusville, Florida. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday September 23, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with Rev. Leon Dalton and Pastor Bob Bias officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be nephews Terry Flora, Mike Dillon, and Andy Huff. Also, Ben Workman, Todd Hunter, and Danny Hodges will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Starcher and Doug Bryan. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
