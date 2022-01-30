GERALD “JERRY” WILDS, age 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Jerry was born on August 24, 1938, in Proctorville, Ohio. After graduating from Windsor High School, he enlisted in the US Army. He married the love of his life, Faye, in 1961 and had three children. He worked at Conner Steel in West Virginia. He later moved to Louisiana to startup Bayou Steel, where he worked and retired after 30 years. His hobbies as a young man were playing music and drag racing. Once retired, he turned his attention to restoring classic cars. Jerry was a loving husband and father, cherished and respected by his family and friends. He was a pillar of strength and generously shared his seasoned wisdom. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Leota Wickline; wife, Faye Wilds; daughter, Tonya Wilds; sister, Patty Harris; and brother-in-law, James Dean Gibson. He is survived by his children, Angela Oubre and husband Bob, and James Eric Wilds and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Rob, Craig and Erika Oubre, Ethan Wilds, and Ayndraea and Aylana Feeney; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Emma Oubre, and Jacob Feeney; brother, Gary Adkins; sisters-in-law, Kay Walker and Judy Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

