GERALD MASON ADKINS, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Sarah Adkins, died June 17 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired insurance agent. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Beard Mortuary; burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- KAYLA NICOLE BLEDSOE
- ANDREA LYNN ROY
- Drug court returns to in-person graduations with joyous celebration
- Ward's greatness on and off field remembered at C-K
- Planned MU baseball stadium could open ahead of 2024 season
- Highlanders standouts commit to colleges
- TERESA SUSAN EVANS
- Distribution center being developed in Ona
- Expert notes red flags in top 1% of Cabell prescribers with data distributors could have accessed
- Athletic report finds lack of revenue affects department success
Collections
- Photos: Five graduate from Cabell County Drug Court
- Photos: Drag Me to Brunch Picnic Edition
- Photos: Little League Baseball, Ona-Milton vs. Huntington
- Photos: C-K community celebrates the life of Carl K. Ward
- Photos: Cabell Midland softball wins Class AAA, Region IV title
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball Herd Camp
- Photos: Marshall Soccer Summer Day Camp
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Ripley, softball
- Photos: Juneteenth 5k Run/Walk "Race for Equality"
- Photos: Healthy Herd camp