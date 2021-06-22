GERALD MASON “JERRY” ADKINS, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. He was born May 28, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Billy Mason Adkins and Eleanor McCallister Adkins. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Lynne Adkins. He was a retired Insurance Agent. Jerry was an avid golfer and enjoyed golf trips and watching golf. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Gilbert Adkins; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Christina Adkins of Scott Depot, W.Va.; stepdaughter, Kerry (Jerome) McNeeley of Huntington; five grandchildren, Olivia Adkins, Taylor and Lauren Reynolds, Jayce and Kyle Berry; two great-grandchildren, Freya Perkins and Jiraiya Berry; and a host of friends and golf buddies. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you