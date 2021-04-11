GERALDINE (HACKWORTH) HANKINS, age 90, passed away at her home April 9, 2021. She was born Aug. 17, 1930, to the late Phil and Mae Thomas Hackworth. She was the widow of Raymond Hankins. She was a member of the New Valley Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by one son, Ronald; four brothers; three sisters; and four grandchildren. She is survived by Roger (Debbie) Hankins, Brenda (Robert) Carpenter, Calvin (Gina) Hankins, Brian (Melissa) Hankins, and one daughter-in-law, Vicki Hankins, 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and longtime friend, Paula Wood. Funeral will be Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home with John Hankins and Larry Comer officiating. Visitation will start 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home till time of the funeral. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed with social distancing and masks.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you