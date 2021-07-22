GERALDINE MARIE CLAGG, 77, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born August 11, 1943, in Ashland, Ky., daughter of the late Leon and Opal Ooten West. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Clagg; one son, Ronald Burnette II; granddaughter, Andrea Burnette; one sister, Patricia Horn; and one brother, Leon West II. Geraldine was a member of First Baptist Church in Proctorville, Ohio, and she retired from Marshall University as an academic adviser for the regents B.A. program. She is survived by one son, David (Tammy) Burnette of Chesapeake, Ohio; stepdaughter, Carmen (Harold) Watts of Barboursville; four grandchildren, Taylor Burnette, Rebecca Canaday, Kelly Ann Daniel and Shawn (Laura) Watts; four great-grandchildren, Tanner Sloan, Jameson Daniel, Elijah Daniel and Emerson Daniel; a sister, Kay (Phil) Hesson; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Duane Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
