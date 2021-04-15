GERARD HARLOW “PUCK” FULLER, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at home. He was born August 25, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Salem and Eva Farley Fuller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Clifford, Rusty, Dick, Salem “Tim” and Charles “Frank” Fuller; and three sisters, Corine Singer, Josephine Smith and Louise Moore. Harlow worked as an equipment operator for Rome Township and attended Finley Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sue Fuller; three sisters, Maxine Jenkins, Linda Metz and Ruth Parks; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Rev. Eddie Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

