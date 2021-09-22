GERI SLY, 76, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at home, surrounded by her beloved family. She was an active member of Sybene Missionary Baptist Church. She spent many years as a bookkeeper and retired from Old Colony Realty. Geri was born on September 9, 1945, to the late Oliver and Laura Lear. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Edward Lear, and a granddaughter, Megan Sly. Geri is survived by her loving husband, Glen Sly; three devoted sons, Michael (Sandra) Sly of Topeka, Kansas, David (Kristee) Sly of Pedro, Ohio, and Matthew (Ginger) Sly of Georgetown, Kentucky; brothers, Stephan Lear and Morris Lear; sister, Kathy O’Connell; 16 wonderful grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, with Pastor D.L. Webb officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
