GINGER POMMELL, 61, of South Point, Ohio, mother of John French of South Point, Ohio, died March 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She had been a line operator of American National Rubber. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 12 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

