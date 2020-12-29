GINNIA NELL RATCLIFF, 75, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Nelli Stover McCoy; husband, Charlie Ratcliff; and four siblings, Buzz McCoy, Sally Woodyard, Carol McCoy and John McCoy. Ginnia was a retired nurse from Pulley Care Center and was a member of Sybene Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by one son, Andy (Rose) Ratcliff; two daughters, Carolyn (Ed) Bentley and Christi (J.D.) Gee; eight grandchildren, David Ratcliff, Bria Ratcliff, Preslie (Justin) Hayes, Pieper (Tony) Boggs, Jeremy Webb, Lakin Gee, Alexandria Webb and Wyatt Gee; four great-grandchildren, Sadie Ratcliff, Maggie Ratcliff, Lettie Boggs and Sunnie Hayes; one sister, Jane (Donnie) Carter; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Bonnie McCoy; best friends, Ida Bowen and Bonnie Fields; and “adopted” grandchildren, Natalie Sexton and Maddie Leep. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Donnie Carter at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Chesapeake, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com.

