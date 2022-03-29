GLEN ALAN HAMRICK, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, entered the presence of his Lord on Sunday March 27, 2022. He was born November 5, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Glen W. Hamrick and Maxine Reiter Hamrick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Sue Hamrick. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nadine Skeens Hamrick. He was a member of Rockwood Missionary Baptist Church, which he loved, and served in many roles, bus route, van driver, Sunday school teacher, Church Camp worker, Junior Church worker and most recent Trustee and Usher. He loved to joke but most importantly he loved helping his friends with projects. He was owner of PC Barn. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a fisherman, wood worker, golfer, and loved rebuilding old cars. He will be missed greatly by his church, community, friends, and family. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Jerry Galloway. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rockwood Missionary Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
