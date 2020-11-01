GLEN B. PETERS, age 98, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on October 27, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1921, in Upper Louisa, Ky., to the late Welzie and Hazel Peters. Glen was an active member in his church, Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Ohio. He loved the Lord and enjoyed singing in the choir. Glen was an active member of the VFW and performed military honors at local funerals, a tribute to his service as a WWII Merchant Marine veteran. He also loved to travel with his sister. Glen was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Pearl; son, Gary; brother, Paul Ralph Peters; and sister, Betty Jean Britt. Glen is survived by one son and six grandchildren, Steve (Janice) Peters of Sterling Heights, Mich.; Angel (Bobby) Lake, Susan Bryant, Evelyn Peters, Douglas Peters, Jamie (Mike) Schukraft and Jody (Steve) Leighty. He is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by beloved family friend (more like daughter), Debra Lear, and several other family members and friends who will dearly miss him. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, November 2, 2020, at noon by Pastor Tom Ross at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Peters Cemetery, Fort Gay, W.Va. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of wearing a mask and social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
