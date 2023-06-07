GLENDA BROWN, 76, of Ironton, companion of Otto Packer, died June 3 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a teacher at Ohio Youth Center in Pedro, Ohio. Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. June 10 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. June 10 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Bridges Church and / or Flatwoods American Legion Riders. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you