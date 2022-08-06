GLENN DARROW ADKINS, 75, of South Point, Ohio, father of Glenn Adkins Jr. and Marquetta Adkins, died Aug. 3 in Charleston Area Medical Center. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 10 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. He retired from Ashland Oil, Inc., and Marathon Petroleum Company. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.wallaceffh.com.
