GLENNA MAE AKERS, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, completed her journey on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. She is preceded by her beloved husband, Donald Akers. She is survived by two daughters and four grandchildren she loved dearly: Donna and Gary Walters, their daughter Magan, and Tammie and Steve Lynd, their sons Mason, Jordan, and Chase. Glenna was born January 28, 1938, to the late Reuben and Victoria Maynard of Blue Lick, W.Va. She is one of fourteen siblings. For more thatn thirty years, Glenna sang in her gospel group, The Beulah Trio. Countless churches were blessed with the opportunity to hear her sing. Through everything, Glenna always kept her smile. She is a beloved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. While her family misses her greatly, they will ensure that her spirit continues to live through them. Heaven will never welcome a sweeter soul. She is now reunited with her beloved Don and once again, singing and playing her guitar with the angels. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

