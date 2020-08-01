Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


GLORIA BETH FOX HOPPER, 66, of Ironton, widow of Michael R. Hopper, died July 29 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She worked for Merle Norman cosmetics. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene. Graveside services will follow in Haverhill Cemetery. Donations may be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209, or ALS.org. To offer online condolences and view the memorial video, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.